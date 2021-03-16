Morrisey Minute: Social Media Safety

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey:

“I’m here today to talk a little bit about social media and protecting your privacy. Many people today are out on the Internet. They may be on Facebook, Twitter, or all the different types of social media out there. The most important thing to do: Have strong privacy protections. You’ll see that over the course of time, there will be people asking to be your friend. They’ll start out with some innocuous comments, and then they’ll build it up, and then they’ll say, “Well, do you have this information? Will you give your personal, identifiable information?” They may ask for your birthday. They may ask for your phone number. Whatever you do, make sure you know the people you’re dealing with on the Internet and through social media. You have to have that trusting relationship before you share anything. Identity theft is a very serious problem, and people are using the tools of the Internet—Twitter, Facebook—to really defraud you out of a lot of money. Protect yourself.”

