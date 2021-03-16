One person dead in vehicle crash

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle accident in Stonewood.

Crews were alerted at 12:53 p.m. that a dump truck overturned on Cost Avenue.

According to Harrison County 911, Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Administration, Stonewood Fire Department, Stonewood Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Highways are currently on scene.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner has also been notified.

