Advertisement

One person dead in vehicle crash

A dump truck overturned on Cost Avenue in Stonewood.
One person is dead after vehicle accident.
One person is dead after vehicle accident.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle accident in Stonewood.

Crews were alerted at 12:53 p.m. that a dump truck overturned on Cost Avenue.

According to Harrison County 911, Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Administration, Stonewood Fire Department, Stonewood Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Highways are currently on scene.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner has also been notified.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
File image
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
FCC Hazelton
Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 15 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 341 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 16 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 16 2021 12 PM
Rep. Deb Haaland was pressed by Sen. John Barrasso on the subject of fossil fuels and climate...
Senate confirms Haaland as interior secretary: Manchin votes to approve, Capito votes to oppose
Thomas Duane Rodenish
Morgantown man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was 10 years old