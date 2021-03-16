Advertisement

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More information: Two injured following 1-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
File image
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
FCC Hazelton
Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

Latest News

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
Rep. Deb Haaland was pressed by Sen. John Barrasso on the subject of fossil fuels and climate...
Senate confirms Haaland as interior secretary: Manchin votes to approve, Capito votes to oppose