Senate confirms Haaland as interior secretary: Manchin votes to approve, Capito votes to oppose

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, the Senate confirmed New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to be Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department. Haaland was confirmed by a 51-40 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Cabinet nomination by President Joe Biden.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted to confirm Rep. Haaland, while U.S Sen Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voted to oppose Rep. Haaland’s nomination.

Sen. Manchin released the following statement:

“Today, I voted to confirm Representative Debra Haaland as Secretary of the Interior. While I may not personally agree with some of her past statements and policy positions, as Secretary, she will be carrying out President Biden’s agenda. At her hearing, she confirmed that she and the administration recognize that our country will remain dependent on fossil fuels for years to come, and a transition to a cleaner energy future must come through innovation, not elimination. She also affirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship and the need to work across the aisle to find the bipartisan solutions needed to address the diverse needs of our country. President Biden has also expressed his commitment to assembling a Cabinet that reflects our diverse country. 230 years after George Washington assembled his first Cabinet, it is long past time to have a Native American woman at the table. I look forward to working with Rep. Haaland to protect our public lands and ensure the responsible use of all our natural resources in a bipartisan manner.”

Sen. Capito released the following statement:

“While Congresswoman Haaland has said she is committed to bipartisanship, she has also said a lot to contradict any chance of bipartisanship. She has publicly stated that she is against ‘all new fossil fuel infrastructure,’ would ‘keep fossil fuels in the ground,’ will ‘fight for a Green New Deal,’ supports shutting down the Keystone XL, and she believes that coal does not have a future. Anybody who makes statements like these—let alone a nominee for a top cabinet position—I cannot agree with. After watching her confirmation hearing, meeting with her directly to discuss these issues, and learning more about her positions that impact my state of West Virginia and those who call it home, it is clear that her policy positions would be extremely harmful to my state. It is for that reason that I did not support her nomination.”

