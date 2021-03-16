Sharon Sue Richards, 69, of Stonewood passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Stonewood on August 15, 1951, a daughter of the late Willard and Geraldine McKinney McCloy. Sharon was one of 11 children. She was married to Burl Junior Richards, who preceded her in death on November 12, 1992. Surviving are two children, Jodie Richards of Stonewood and Jeff Richards of Clarksburg; seven grandchildren, Seth and Olivia Richards, Aden and Izzy Carroll, Gavin Golden, and Millie and Kathleen Cantrell; 10 siblings, Althea Dutchess of Stonewood, Ruby Farley and her husband John of Ohio, Rick McCloy and his wife Julie of Lumberport, Bill McCloy of North View, Donna Blair and her husband Larry of Anmoore, Donita Gragg and her husband Eddie of Summit Park, Doug McCloy and his wife Chrystal of Stonewood, Rod McCloy and his wife Jeannie of Clarksburg, Janie Yoak and her husband Okey of Stonewood, and Karen Bailey of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Sharon was a retired custodian with Job Squad where she maintained the FBI site. She loved reading and socializing on Facebook. Sharon enjoyed attending the children’s birthday parties and cherished her time with her family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00 am with Pastor Peggy Williams officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.