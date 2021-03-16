Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
File image
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
One person is dead after vehicle accident.
One person dead in vehicle crash
FCC Hazelton
Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

Latest News

Joe Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question...
Biden to hold first formal news conference next week
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Battle over Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial