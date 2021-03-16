WVU baseball puts away Morehead State in game 1, 7-1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia baseball opened a two-game set with Morehead State with a 7-1 victory over the Eagles.

The Mountaineers will meet the same school on hardwood in round 1 of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

WVU broke for 5 runs in the third inning with a 3 RBI triple from Mikey Kluska, singles from Victor Scott & Dominic Ragazzo.

Freshman lefty Ben Hampton got the win, pitching 4 innings allowing just 2 hits, 1 run with 4 strikeouts.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

NOT THE BIG DANCE... YET 😉

WVU opens a two-game set with Morehead State IN BASEBALL. ⚾️



Maybe a couple wins will send WVU hoops some good luck before they face the Eagles in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pKN50wi34A — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) March 16, 2021

