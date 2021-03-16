WVU baseball puts away Morehead State in game 1, 7-1
Mountaineers move to 6-5 on the season
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia baseball opened a two-game set with Morehead State with a 7-1 victory over the Eagles.
The Mountaineers will meet the same school on hardwood in round 1 of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
WVU broke for 5 runs in the third inning with a 3 RBI triple from Mikey Kluska, singles from Victor Scott & Dominic Ragazzo.
Freshman lefty Ben Hampton got the win, pitching 4 innings allowing just 2 hits, 1 run with 4 strikeouts.
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.