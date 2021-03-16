Advertisement

WVU baseball puts away Morehead State in game 1, 7-1

Mountaineers move to 6-5 on the season
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia baseball opened a two-game set with Morehead State with a 7-1 victory over the Eagles.

The Mountaineers will meet the same school on hardwood in round 1 of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

WVU broke for 5 runs in the third inning with a 3 RBI triple from Mikey Kluska, singles from Victor Scott & Dominic Ragazzo.

Freshman lefty Ben Hampton got the win, pitching 4 innings allowing just 2 hits, 1 run with 4 strikeouts.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

