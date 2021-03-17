5 Sports Podcast Episode 10: ESPN play-by-play broadcast Bob Wischusen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Bob Wischusen joins Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau for Episode 10 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Wischusen is fresh off calling all 8 games in 4 days of the 2021 Big 12 Tournament.

He gives his take on the keys to success for the Mountaineers in the NCAA tournament, why head coach Bob Huggins should be a Hall of Famer and of course, his friendship with the man West Virginians love to hate, Dan Dakich.

Watch the podcast in the video above or listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.