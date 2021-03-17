Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 17th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to plenty of clouds, but throughout the day, the clouds begin to break apart, and we see a sunny afternoon. Our temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s for a gorgeous day. However, clouds build overnight and rain makes its way in by the early morning hours of Thursday. Our temperatures are only able to make it up into the mid-60s, and we see scattered rain showers throughout the entire day. The rain persists into Friday morning, but begins to dissipate by the late morning hours, giving away to a drier afternoon. The sky clears headed into the evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper twenties headed into Saturday morning. On Saturday and Sunday, the skies will be clear and sunny. On Saturday, we barely make it past 50 degrees, but on Sunday, temperatures will be able to approach 60. The beginning of next week will remain calm and mostly sunny, with temperatures in the low 60s. Be prepared for a rainy day tomorrow, and a cooler weekend with sunny skies.

Today: A partly cloudy and very warm day! High: 70.

Tonight: Clouds build and rain showers begin. Low: 66.

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms all day. High: 66.

Friday: Chilly but drier. High: 46.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.