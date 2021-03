BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jack Bifano had 24 points and 17 rebounds as Bridgeport handed Grafton its first loss of the year, 87-69.

Jaden Haywood added 16 points and Connor Messe had 15.

Blake Moore had 23 points for Grafton and Justin Spiker added 12 & Kaden Delaney had 10.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.