Advertisement

Clarksburg man charged in alleged domestic battery in argument over stimulus money

Chad Ryan Hitt
Chad Ryan Hitt(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Chad Ryan Hitt, 40, is accused of domestic battery in a dispute over stimulus money.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home on Dailey Street for a domestic in progress on March 13. The victim told the deputy that her and Hitt “got into a disagreement over stimulus money,” according to the police report.

The victim told officials that Hitt grabbed her hair, hit her several times in the arm and head, kicked her in the face and head and kicked her down the steps, police say. The Deputy stated that he saw a red mark and bruising on the victim’s arm, redness on the side of her face where it “appeared she was struck,” and redness to her middle back with slight bruising.

The deputy went back to the home the next day for a follow-up with the victim, and learned she had gone to United Hospital Center. The deputy said when he met with her, she had swelling under her eye, bruising “as if she was struck,” and bruising in the above stated areas was “more prominent.”

Hitt has been charged with domestic battery third offense. Hitt has two prior convictions of domestic battery in January 2015 and July 2013.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after vehicle accident.
One person dead in vehicle crash
Thomas Duane Rodenish
Morgantown man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was 10 years old
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
WVU Medicine
WVU Medicine cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments of those who don’t meet eligibility requirements
FCC Hazelton
Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 19 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 315 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in W.Va.
Timothy John Watson
Feds: WVa man sold devices to anti-government supporters
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 17 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 17 2021 6 AM
Morrisey Minute: Social Media Safety
Morrisey Minute: Social Media Safety