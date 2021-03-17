Clarksburg man charged in alleged domestic battery in argument over stimulus money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Chad Ryan Hitt, 40, is accused of domestic battery in a dispute over stimulus money.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home on Dailey Street for a domestic in progress on March 13. The victim told the deputy that her and Hitt “got into a disagreement over stimulus money,” according to the police report.

The victim told officials that Hitt grabbed her hair, hit her several times in the arm and head, kicked her in the face and head and kicked her down the steps, police say. The Deputy stated that he saw a red mark and bruising on the victim’s arm, redness on the side of her face where it “appeared she was struck,” and redness to her middle back with slight bruising.

The deputy went back to the home the next day for a follow-up with the victim, and learned she had gone to United Hospital Center. The deputy said when he met with her, she had swelling under her eye, bruising “as if she was struck,” and bruising in the above stated areas was “more prominent.”

Hitt has been charged with domestic battery third offense. Hitt has two prior convictions of domestic battery in January 2015 and July 2013.

