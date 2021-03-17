Health officials report 315 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 136,334.

396,970 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 247,203 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,565.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Morgan County, a 59-year old male from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“Words cannot convey the despair I feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 5,206 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264), Wyoming (1,778).

