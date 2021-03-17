Advertisement

Health officials report 315 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 19 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 19 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 315 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 136,334.

396,970 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 247,203 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,565.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Morgan County, a 59-year old male from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“Words cannot convey the despair I feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 5,206 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,121), Boone (1,654), Braxton (798), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,114), Calhoun (236), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,811), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,451), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,333), Harrison (4,983), Jackson (1,703), Jefferson (3,753), Kanawha (12,458), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,297), Logan (2,845), Marion (3,805), Marshall (3,116), Mason (1,824), McDowell (1,391), Mercer (4,306), Mineral (2,608), Mingo (2,211), Monongalia (8,346), Monroe (988), Morgan (952), Nicholas (1,281), Ohio (3,718), Pendleton (628), Pleasants (813), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,638), Putnam (4,373), Raleigh (5,018), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,111), Tucker (508), Tyler (641), Upshur (1,730), Wayne (2,644), Webster (394), Wetzel (1,125), Wirt (364), Wood (7,264), Wyoming (1,778).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after vehicle accident.
One person dead in vehicle crash
Thomas Duane Rodenish
Morgantown man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was 10 years old
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial
WVU Medicine
WVU Medicine cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments of those who don’t meet eligibility requirements
FCC Hazelton
Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

Latest News

Patrick Morrisey
GOP attorneys general question stimulus barring tax cuts
Chad Ryan Hitt
Clarksburg man charged in alleged domestic battery in argument over stimulus money
Timothy John Watson
Feds: WVa man sold devices to anti-government supporters
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 17 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 17 2021 6 AM