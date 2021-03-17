Janice Margaret Shaffer Janice Margaret Shaffer, 79, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1941 a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Grubb Heston. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant, following she worked at Martina Mines. She was also a Security Guard at Fairmont General Hospital and for the last 20 years she was an in-home caregiver. She enjoyed making homemade fudge for people and playing her daily three numbers. Janice was a compassionate caregiver who always took care of others before herself. She is survived by her daughter Madonna Darlene Ferrell and her husband Lloyd of Fairmont, two grandchildren Tyler Ferrell and his wife Kristyn and Jordan Ferrell; one great grandson Teddy Ferrell; her good friend Bill Tonkery; her brother-in-law Paul Shaffer of Fairmont and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews including great nephew Luke Bingamon who she was especially close to. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers Lewis, James, Joseph and David Heston; and one sister Mary Frances Biddle. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

Janice Margaret Shaffer (Janice Margaret Shaffer)