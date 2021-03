BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kaitlyn Ammons had 15 of her 18 points in the second half as Morgantown outlasted University, 54-37 to move to 2-0 on the year.

Berit Johnson added 11 points.

Lauren Dean led the Hawks with 12 points.

