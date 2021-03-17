Mountaineers match up with three-point heavy Lehigh in Round 1 of NCAAs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball is heading to its first NCAA tournament since 2017.

The Mountaineers drew the 3rd seed and will play 14-seed Lehigh in the opening round of Sunday evening.

The Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League championship to clinch their first tournament berth since 2010.

They led their conference in scoring, averaging 72 points per game, which includes a lot of triples. They average 10 threes a game and went 147 of 429 from behind the arc.

