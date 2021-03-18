Anna Jean (Clark) Brooks Williams Anna Jean (Clark) Brooks Williams, 80, of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Braxton Healthcare Center. Anna was a member of Rebekah Lodge #91, of Hacker Valley. She enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, canning, and cooking. She was of the Christian faith and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist association. Born October 19, 1940, in Bendertown, Anna was the daughter of the late Charles and Maude (Bender) Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arlie “Net” Brooks; her twin sons, Arlie Ray and Harley Jay Brooks; brothers: Bob, Keith, and Jim Clark; sisters, Fonda Wilkins, Kathleen Pritt, Mabel Everly, and Eleanor Kremmel. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Douglas Williams of Webster Springs; sons: Herbert Brooks of Diana and Charles (Kathy) Brooks of Weston; daughters: Gladys “Jody” (Richard) Morrison of Fairmont and Penny Hamton of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Clinton Brooks, Shane Clutter, Samantha (David Davis) Clutter, Lisa Collins, Heather Morrison (Chris) Davis, and Krystal Clawson; great-grandchildren, Shelbug, Addipoo, Reese, Kamry, Zach, and Matt; great-grandpup, Dumbledore; brothers, Fred (Rosie) Clark of Diana, and George Clark of Hacker Valley; several loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Anna’s life will be held 1pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Burial will follow at Hines-Clifton Cemetery. Friends may join the family 6-9PM on Friday evening, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams/Brooks family.

