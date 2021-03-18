Charles Michael “Mike” Rieser Charles Michael “Mike” Rieser, 68, of Flemington, WV, passed peacefully on March 17, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Mike was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 19, 1952, the son of the late Charles C. “Chick” Rieser and Betty V. Montgomery Rieser. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Marra) Rieser, Flemington, whom he married on October 10, 1998. His survivors include three children, Rebecca Rieser and husband Jason Felser, Pittsburgh, PA, Richard Louis “Rick” Johnson and wife Dee, Bridgeport, WV, and Andrea Marie Newlon and husband Steven, Flemington; three grandchildren whom he adored and loved dearly, Marra Rose Johnson, Bridgeport, and Lucas Michael Newlon and Jaxon Maddox Newlon, Flemington; his brother Jamie Rieser and wife Sherry, Lake Floyd, WV, two sisters, Belinda Lamp and Cindy Allen and husband Sam, Bridgeport, nephews Brady Allen, Craig Lamp, Cody Lamp, Brandon Lamp, and niece Hope Rieser. Mike will also be missed greatly by his in-laws: Judy and John Dolan, Stonewood, WV, Michael and Judy Marra, Flemington, Susie and Mark Graeber, Bridgeport, Paula and Vito Brinzo, NJ, and Laetitia “Tish” McIntire, GA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his late father-and-mother-in-law Louis “Jiggs” and Helen Marra. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Bridgeport High School and furthered his education at Fairmont State College. He had worked at Wesco Electric for 26 years and then at his current position as the General Manager at State Electric in Clarksburg and Morgantown for the past 19 years. He loved his job and was well-respected and liked by his peers in this industry. Mike was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, Bridgeport, and Kiwanis. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time with buddies or family at his hunting cabin in Elkins, and he treasured the many family trips to their Nags Head beachhouse. At home on “the farm,” he could often be found outside riding his tractor. Mike had many good friends whose company and conversation he enjoyed. The family would like to especially thank State Electric officials and employees, his cousin Shawn Albertson, close buddies Tim Miller, Barry Ridgeway, and Ed Wilt, and his devoted and caring brother Jamie Rieser. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330 or the United Way of Harrison County, 445 West Main Street, Suite 203, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Friends will be received Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Sunday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Vigil Service will be held on Sunday at 7:30 PM. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. A private funeral mass will be held on Monday. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Rieser family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

