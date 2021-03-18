Elkins Fire Department to add two firefighters

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - During Wednesday’s Elkins City Council meeting, the council approved adding two paid positions to the fire department, bringing its total staffing level from seven to nine full-time civil-service firefighters.

“This is your fire fee at work,” said EFD Chief Tom Meader. “EFD is totally funded by the fire-protection service fee charged to everyone the department serves, both inside city limits and in our first-due area outside the city. Without that revenue stream, we’d never have been able to grow like this.”

The Elkins Fire Department will soon be able to assign three professional firefighters to each shift, which they say would increase personnel safety and speed up response times.

“Depending on the nature of the call, two firefighters is not always a safe minimum, so there are times right now when we have to wait for a volunteer to arrive before rolling out from the station,” he explained.

The two vacancies will be filled from the department’s existing civil-service list, last updated in the fall of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.