Harrison County Schools create summer recovery program to help get students back on track

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools are providing students with a new summer program to help get them back on track.

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler says the summer recovery and remediation program utilizes programs that were already in existence. The program will begin on June 14 and run until July 15.

Originally, the program was meant for those getting ready to graduate, but now the expansion will allow students K-12 to freshen up on their academics and recover from any learning loss due to the pandemic.

“We knew there would be an academic loss or an achievement loss, so we were going to have to fill that gap,” said Superintendent Stutler.

The program will operate with 4 hours of academic learning, followed by enrichment and wellness activities provided by those here at the Harrison County parks and recreation.

So far, more than 600 students showed interest while a little more than 200 additional students were recommended to participate by school officials. Stutler hopes this program will be a way for students to regain confidence in receiving an education.

She said, “We’re sort of extending the school year so they can continue what they’ve lost during the year.”

Moving into the 2021-2022 school year, Stutler said that math and reading tutors will be provided at every school for continued remediation. Parents can call their child’s school for more information.

