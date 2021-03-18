Judith “Judy” Mae Tenney Phillips Judith “Judy” Mae Tenney Phillips, 76, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life with her family by her side Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. Judy was born Sunday, March 19, 1944, in Mill Creek, she was one of eight children of the late Thomas Jefferson Tenney and Emma Violet Daniels Tenney. On January 16, 1965, she married Bobby Roger Phillips Sr. who survives at home. Also left to cherish her memory are three children, Bobby Phillips, Jr. and wife Lisa of Livonia, NY, Joseph Phillips of Mill Creek, and Cindy Nielsen of Sacramento, CA, two granddaughters, Casey Lynn and Emma Mae. Preceding her in death besides her parents was one daughter, Crystal Noel Phillips, and four siblings. Judy took on the role of being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, horseback riding, and cooking for her family. Judy loved spending time with family. She was a loving and caring person, and a devoted wife, mother, and friend to many. To know her, was to love her. Judy’s ability to make friends with whomever she met will be sadly missed. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of ERCC for the wonderful care Judy received while she was there. Judy’s request for cremation was honored and services are private. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Judy’s name to ERCC, 1175 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Judith “Judy” Mae Tenney Phillips. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

