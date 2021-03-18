Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 18, 2021

A storm is coming!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! Wow, Thursday already! We would call this in the weather world, an unstable day, meaning there is a lot of instability in the atmosphere. Lots of moisture, lots of lifting and fairly warm temperatures. We’re not out of the woods yet in terms of storms. We are still under a slight risk area for convective activity and it looks like could see a significant line of storms move through sometime this evening, bringing with it strong winds, hail and the potential for a tornado. Showers will continue throughout the evening and as those temperatures drop, those showers could turn to snow showers. I think the chance of snow will mostly be confined to the mountains. Tomorrow will start to brighten up and be chilly. But moving forward, the weekend looks bright and sunny, just some cool mornings. Our next chance of showers and storms will be toward mid to late next week.

Tonight: Showers: Low: 31

Friday: AM Wintry mix then clearing: High 50

Saturday: Chilly start and sunny: High: 61

Sunday: Beautiful day: High: 65

