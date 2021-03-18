Advertisement

Man arrested outside vice president’s official residence had rifle

A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.
A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Authorities said officers were responding to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The U.S. Secret Service detained 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio. Authorities said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

He’s charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The Secret Service said none of the agency’s protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
I-79 two Vehicle Accident
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle accident on 1-79, roads cleared

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage