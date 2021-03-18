Advertisement

Morgantown man charged with assaulting federal officers at the U.S. Capitol delays hearing

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, the Morgantown man charged with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon on January 6, has postponed his hearing until Monday, March 22 at 10 am.

Tanios’ defense argued that they “needed additional time to bring in witnesses to establish community ties,” according to Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath.

Tanios is being held at North Central Regional Jail where he will remain until his hearing.

