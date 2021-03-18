Morgantown’s Ammons Embracing Leadership Role

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior forward Kaitlyn Ammons has been named the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The DePaul commit has scored 18 points in each of the Mohigans’ first two games of the season and has guided her team to a 2-0 start. MHS was sidelined the first two weeks of the season due to COVID-19.

Monday against South Charleston, Ammons scored 18 points and had seven rebounds. She led Morgantown to a 52-38 victory.

Tuesday at University, the senior again notched 18 points with 10 boards. Her performance paced MHS to a 54-37 win over the Hawks.

As one of the most experience players on the roster, Ammons has taken over a leadership role this season at MHS. Head coach Jason White says he’s has seen significant improvement from Ammons on the court and leading her teammates during her high school career.

Last year, Ammons was a second team all-state selection averaging 16 points per game. She helped the Mohigans earn a berth in the Class AAA state tournament.

