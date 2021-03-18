Mountaineers participate in NFL Pro Day in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Caperton Indoor Facility in Morgantown was filled with scouts from 27 of the 32 NFL teams on Thursday afternoon, as well as 6 Mountaineer NFL hopefuls.

WVU hosted its NFL Pro Day today, and without a traditional NFL combine this year, today was the chance for prospects to get their official measurements and show out in from of teams.

Fairmont’s own defensive lineman Darius Stills & linebacker Tony Fields II were the only two Mountaineers to receive official combine invitations, so they participated in the official black NFL gear.

Wide receiver TJ Simmons as well as offensive lineman Chase Behrndt & Mike Brown & Morgantown native & long snapper Kyle Poland also participated in the drills.

Below are the official measurements from WVU’s Pro Day.

WVU NFL Pro Day (WDTV)

