Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westover Police responded to the local McDonald’s on Wednesday, March 10th after calls about a customer who refused to leave. But it was the employee of the fast food restaurant that ended up charged with a misdemeanor that night for brandishing a firearm.

According to the complaint filed by the responding officer, the customer began yelling at the restaurant’s staff after they refused to refund her McFlurry because of her complaints about how the Oreos were mixed. This incident escalated with the customer allegedly making threats and throwing the milkshake against the restaurant’s wall.

That is when the employee, Jesica Mitchell, allegedly retrieved a gun from her purse. Westover Chief Joe Adams says that she placed the gun near her waistband as protection.

“The teller, to my knowledge, there is no accusation that she pointed the gun towards anybody,” Chief Adams said.

When police arrived to the McDonald’s, they found the gun on Mitchell’s person and charged her with the misdemeanor of brandishing.

“We’re taking this matter seriously and are investigating the alleged incident,” said John Ebert, owner and operator of the restaurant, in a statement.

Chief Adams says they have yet to hear if owners of the restaurant will charge the customers with defacing the restaurant.

