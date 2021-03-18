Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, March 18

John Halterman: Are you tired of the market volatility and wondering, when’s it going to go away? Well, I gotta tell you, it’s probably not. Because if you look in the last ten years, we’ve had extreme ups and extreme lows and it seems to be continuing. And instead of worrying about it going away, why don’t’ we come up with a game plan to make sure we can manage the market risk better. Because the one thing I think that people make a big mistake on is, hey, let’s divide the pie. Let’s make sure that we own a variety of asset classes and we’ll just hold them. Thinking that, you know what, they all won’t move in the same direction at the same time. But what I want you to do is think about the last ten years. In the last ten years, when the U.S. market goes down, typically traditional asset classes around the world typically move in a very similar direction. And so, what I gotta tell you is, there are ways to manage risk, but diversification alone won’t do it. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

