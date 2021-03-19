Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 19th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After thunderstorms during the night followed by a brief sprinkle of snow, we see clear skies through the day. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the upper 40s as we get caught in the cold, back end of the passing system. We will also see sustained winds around 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour through the morning, but things calm down in the afternoon. Our skies are looking much happier for the weekend, with plenty of dry air and sunshine. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s, and we will reach 60 on Sunday. Skies remain sunny on Monday as well, with temperatures in the low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also have temperatures in the mid-60s, and then we will begin to gain a couple of clouds on Tuesday, and they continue to build headed into Wednesday. Enjoy all of the weekend sun!

Today: We start with clouds and clear up by the afternoon, but see very chilly temperatures. High: 49.

Tonight: Clear skies allow temperatures to continue to fall. Low: 25.

Saturday: Sunny and dry. High: 60.

Sunday: Sunny and dry, slightly warmer. High: 64.

