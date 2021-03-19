Bomb threat at Gilmer County High School Friday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On March 19, 2021, at approximately 9:35 AM, Glenville City Police Chief Huffman was notified of a bomb threat at Gilmer County High School by the Lewis-Gilmer E911 Center.

Immediately, Chief Huffman immediately notified the Office of Emergency Management to set up a predesignated safety perimeter around the high school. The Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department assisted with this effort.

The WV State Police, Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department, and Glenville State College Police Department were all active participants in the initial investigation and response. All students were evacuated immediately. Students were lead to an undisclosed location for safety and precautionary measures.

At 10:47 AM, all Law Enforcement personnel had cleared the building, and students were brought back to continue in person instruction for the remainder of the day. Glenville City Police Chief Huffman is in charge of the investigation.

