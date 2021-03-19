Advertisement

FBI 2020 Internet Crime report shows major increase in online complaints: local officials say pandemic plays a role

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
W.Va (WDTV) - “Anytime the economy suffers, people suffer.”

When people suffer during tough times, Leann Pritt, an economic crime specialist, said we see the biggest effect is on those who fall victim to fraud... and it’s being seen more now since the pandemic began a year ago.

The FBI reported a significant increase in internet crime complaints over the last year, with an almost 70 percent increase nationally, and in West Virginia lost over $4 million. Those over the age of 60 were the most affected.

“We’re using computers a lot more and communicating less in person. So the opportunity for fraudsters is more now than ever,” Pritt said.

She also mentioned it’s best to keep as much personal information offline, and if you get a call you aren’t sure about, especially with the many types of scams related to COVID-19 going around, Pritt said to remember that most government entities will not ask for personal information because they already have it.

However, for those who find themselves in fraudulent situations, the United States Acting Attorney says it is a federal crime that they work to prevent and solve.

Pritt also shared resources that she believes everyone should be aware of:

www.ic3.gov

https://brokercheck.finra.org/

https://www.fcc.gov/

https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

http://www.nabihq.com/en-us/cons_and_scams/

The FBI report can be found here.

