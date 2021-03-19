Honey, take a look at this!

Advertisement

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s honey production data for 2020 has been released! Producers with 5 or more colonies totaled 276,000 pounds, which is up 24% from a total of 220,000 pounds produced in 2019. Each colony provided about 46 pounds of honey, compared to 37 pounds in 2019. Honey stocks were also up by 23% from 2019.

On average, honey prices averaged $3.89 per pound, which is 9% cheaper than $4.26 per pound, the price in 2019. The value of production was also up 14% form 2019, jumping from $946,000 to $1,074,000.

In the United states, however, honey production declined slightly, as production in 2020 totaled 148 million pounds. This is down 6 percent from 2019. 2.71 million colonies produced honey in 2020, down 4 percent from 2019.

Colony yields were also down, falling from 55.8 to 54.5 for a loss of 2%. Additionally, the price of honey increased nationally by 2% to $2.03 per pound, compared to $1.99 per pound in 2019.

