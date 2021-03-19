Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing thunderstorms today, tonight, we’ll see a few more showers, some of which turn to snow. The complex low-pressure system, which brought severe weather to the Deep South and thunderstorms to WV earlier today, is moving east, bringing more rain showers to WV tonight. Some of these showers might cause slick spots on those roads, so be careful if you’re traveling tonight. Winds will also be a bit gusty, with gusts above 25 mph, making tonight’s temperatures feel cold. As we continue overnight, temperatures will drop to the 30s, allowing for any mountain showers to transition to snow. Then as we head into the mid-morning hours, the system fully leaves, allowing skies to clear. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s, so a coat might be in order. After that, however, it’s going to be nice. Highs will be in the 50s for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine coming in, so go out and enjoy the weekend. Heading into next week, temperatures jump up to the low-60s, as warmer air flows into WV. It’s not until Wednesday that we have another shot at seeing rain coming through, as another low-pressure system comes in. Stay safe tonight, and enjoy the nice weather this weekend!

Tonight: Rain showers for much of tonight, with some transitioning to rain/snow mix during the overnight hours. Some might be heavy at times, so be careful driving. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: The rain clears out in the early-morning hours, and by the afternoon, we should be seeing nice, sunny skies! It will be a little, with highs in the 40s. High: 44.

Saturday: After a cold morning, we warm up to the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine as well, so it’s going to be an awesome day. High: 56.

Sunday: Warmer air starts to flow into WV, so we warm up to the upper-50s, perhaps even reaching 60 in some areas. Skies will still be mostly clear, so go out and enjoy that sunshine! High: 60.

