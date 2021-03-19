Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing rain yesterday, today was completely different, with highs in the 40s and sunshine. High pressure in the northern US is keeping us dry today, but northerly winds will keep temperatures on the cool side tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s, so a coat will be needed tonight. But on the bright side, we’ll be dry, with clear skies, so tonight won’t be bad. Tomorrow, March 20, is the Spring Equinox, where both day and night are exactly 12 hours and after the 20th, the days will be longer in the northern hemisphere. It will also be thematic, because it will feel like Spring, since as the high-pressure system moves east, we warm up to the mid-50s, with plenty of sunshine as well. Sunday will be just as sunny, and it will be warmer too, with highs in the low-60s. So definitely go out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend! Heading into next week, we still remain partly to mostly sunny for Monday and Tuesday, and we stay in the mid-60s. Starting on Wednesday, rain chances increase, as a low-pressure system pushes in, bringing the chance for scattered rain showers for later next week. In short, go out and enjoy the sunshine while you can.

Tonight: We’ll be cooler-than-average tonight, but on the bright side, skies will remain clear, and we’ll be dry. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Not a bad day to do something fun, as we reach into the mid-50s to upper-50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. High: 61.

Sunday: The nice, sunny weather continues, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s, so Sunday will be just as nice as Saturday. Go out and enjoy the sunshine. High: 64.

Monday: Temperatures will be warmer still, as warmer air flows in. Skies will still be mostly clear, so Monday won’t be so bad. High: 68.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.