Mary Louise Corathers Mary Louise Corathers, 66, of Weston, unexpectedly gained her angel wings on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Weston on June 3, 1954, a daughter of the late Carlton Leo Jones and Dorothy “Sally” Arbogast Jones. On February 14, 1975, Mary said “I do” to the love of her life, Tim Robert Corathers. Together they have shared the last 45 wonderful years and the joys of raising their two children. Tim loved Mary beyond words, and will miss her beyond measure. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law: Marjorie and Bill Corathers; and one sister-in-law, Marsa Corathers-Sears. Mary’s compassionate and strong-willed nature will be forever remembered by her husband, Tim Corathers of Weston; two children: Amy Butcher and husband, Brian, and Adam Corathers and companion, Nicole Smith, all of Weston; four grandchildren: Brooke Butcher, Jacob Butcher, Cason Corathers, and Lucy Kocher; two siblings: Connie Moran of Weston and Carlton Jones and wife, Barbara, of Alum Bridge; one brother-in-law, Sean Corathers and wife, Carla, of Roanoke; one sister-in-law, Roseanna Silcott and husband, Larry, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1972, Mary spent 40 years as a legal secretary with R. Russell Stubbs Attorney at Law in Weston. She also spent a couple years as a dispatcher for Neighbors Oil ang Gas. After retirement, Mary enjoyed playing games on her iPad and watching Murder She Wrote re-runs. More than anything, Mary treasured her grandchildren. She loved every moment she spent with them and tried to never miss a sporting event. They were her pride and joy and meant the world to her. While Mary can no longer be by their side, she would want all of her grandchildren to hear her saying, “I Love You More”. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 4 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Following services, Mary’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Louise Corathers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

