Senator Capito advocates for transparency in use of COVID relief money and return to in-person class

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) is advocating for consistent public updates on the reopening status schools. Capito also wants greater accountability for how taxpayer money that is going to the U.S. Department of Education for COVID relief is being utilized.

This week, she and other senators worked to reach this goal by introducing the School Reopening and Spending Transparency Act. This act would require the Department of Education to release information on how COVID relief dollars are being used, and the status of public schools.

In a statement, Capito said, “We need to ensure schools are doing what is in the best interest of every student, and that means in-person learning. This legislation would provide transparency for the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars being sent to help schools reopen. In West Virginia, we’ve proven that schools can safely reopen, and it’s past time schools in other states that have more than enough funds follow suit.”

About the bill:

The bill was written by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Under the bill, the Department of Education would be required to establish and maintain a public website, which would track education expenditures by states of federal funds from the major COVID relief bills. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that only about 5 percent of the funding in the latest relief bill will actually be spent by the end of this fiscal year.

In addition to tracking the use of relief money, the bill would require the month updates on the operating status of that nation’s school districts during the 2020-21 school year. Updates would include tracking the number of in-person learning days.

Senator Capito has consistently advocated for the safe reopingin of schools for in-person learning. She recently led a group of her Senate colleagues in highlighting the negative impacts of keeping schools closed, and spoke on the Senate floor on the topic.

