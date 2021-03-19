Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged with embezzlement after allegedly using a purchasing card that was given from her place of employment in Lumberport.

According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Radonna Marie Thompson, was issued a card that was part of her employment with the Municipality of Lumberport.

The purchases on the card were jeans, “cold shoulder tops,” different fragrances, hair and beauty products, gift cards, lease payments for personal items, hand bags, a promise ring, phone case, screen protectors, charging cords for cell phones, personal Netflix subscription, hotel lodging at Dutch Pantry Restaurant, and furniture.

The complaint states that Thompson charged a totaled monetary amount of $2,174.51, including tax, to her government issued purchasing card.

Thompson admitted to making several purchases on her government card that were for personal use.

The complaint says that not all items discovered during the audit as it relates to the purchasing card of Thompson was for personal use.

Thompson stated several food items bought were for town event meals, employee birthdays as well as not all clothing or children items were for a “Christmas” program that the Municipality at Lumberport had every year.

According to the complaint, unauthorized gasoline purchases on a Guttman Fuel Card labeled “Town Hall” listed as the driver name was discovered. It was later learned Thompson allegedly bought a new personal vehicle. The fuel card labeled “Town Hall” was used from April 28, 2017 through August 3, 2018. The total monetary amount of unauthorized charges totaled $1,875.41.

Thompson admitted to using the fuel card to purchase gasoline for her personal vehicle. Thompson did state that on six occasions averaging over a two-year period of 2016 and 2017, she did go on conferences regarding municipality business, but acknowledged that she just assumed she was allowed to use the fuel card, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Thompson was authorized to place one phone line on her personal cell phone account for town business due to the town not having a cell phone to provide to a former municipality employee that required a cell phone for business. However, large payments were discovered to what was described as the personal cell phone account of Thompson. A payment of $972.15 on January 8, 2018 was submitted with the notation of the money coming from the water fund for the Municipality of Lumberport. The total amount of unauthorized payments to the personal cell phone account of Thompson totals $6,332.07.

It was also discovered that Thompson would “double dip” with governmental transactions. The transactions were made from December 18, 2017 to May 24, 2018. There were 12 times of “double dipping” where Thompson would use her purchasing card for food and fuel charges for which she was then separately compensated back from the municipality by way if check for per diem and mileage. The total amount for the times where Thompson “double dipped” is $513.15.

According to the complaint, Thompson wrote two checks to the Municipality of Lumberport to repay what she had placed on her card. The first check was for $328.54 and the second was for $51.94.

The total amount that was embezzled from the Municipality of Lumberport during May 3, 2016 to August 3, 2018 was approximately $10,895.14.

