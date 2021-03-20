John M. Green On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, John M. Green, 66, loving husband, father, and grandfather entered into eternal rest at home in Rivesville surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 24, 1955, in Fairmont, son of the late Junior and Gladys Green of Grant Town, West Virginia. John will be remembered as a gentle, loving, caring, and compassionate man, who has left a permanent mark, etched on our hearts and will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 32 years. He was known for his love for the Lord, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was loved by all who touched his life! In 1973, John graduated from Fairview High School where he was a well accomplished, multi-sport athlete, excelling in football, baseball and basketball. After attending WVU from 74-76, he was employed by CSX Corporation in 1977 as a Carman Inspector until he retired in 2010 after 33 years of service. The most important thing in life to John was his family, especially his grandsons. He was completely content living a quiet, simple life surrounded by those he loved. His favorite place to do this was at Big Bear Lake in Bruceton Mills where he enjoyed riding the golf cart, swimming, fishing, visiting friends, and relaxing around the campfire with his wife and beloved cocker spaniel, “Coco,” listening to the oldies on the radio. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth “Kenny” Green and nephew Joshua John Green. He is survived by his beloved wife Diane Green of Rivesville; his stepchildren; Joey Elliott and wife Whitney and sons Reed and Jude of Mannington, and Christy Elliott, sons Cash and Knox and husband Crawford Miller of Birmingham; brother Cecil “Sam” Green of Fairmont; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, who will fondly remember his legacy of love. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Milan Puskar Health Right in memory of John. Donations can be made on line by visiting www.mphealthright.org or mailing to Milan Puskar Health Right, Inc., P.O. Box 1519, Morgantown WV 26507-1519. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

