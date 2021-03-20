Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, March 20, was the first day of Spring, and it felt like it, too, with highs in the 50s and 60s, with beautiful sunshine. That nice weather will continue for the next few days. This is because an area of high pressure will move towards the east, allowing for warmer air to flow into NCWV. Tonight, we’ll drop to the upper-20s, so a light jacket is in order, but just like last night, we’ll remain dry and clear. Tomorrow will be even better, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s, above-average for mid-March. The start of next week will be just as nice, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s and even more sunshine. Then, heading into Tuesday, clouds will start building in as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. The system brings a few scattered showers Wednesday evening. After Wednesday, more rain comes in, as another low from the south moves into WV. Some patches of heavy rain, and even some thunderstorms, will probably come with this system, but it’s too early to tell whether these will be dangerous or not, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. In short, go outside and enjoy the next few days.

Tonight: We’ll be slightly warmer than yesterday, with lows in the upper-20s. Skies will still remain clear. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: We’ll be just as sunny as this Saturday was, with skies remaining clear. Highs will be in the low- to mid-60s. High: 62.

Monday: Even warmer temperatures are expected, as the high-pressure system moves east. Highs will still be in the 60s, with plenty of sunshine. High: 65.

Tuesday: We’ll still be warm, but clouds will start rolling from the west, as a low-pressure system and frontal boundary approach. By Tuesday night, a scattered shower or two is possible. High: 66.

