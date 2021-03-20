McBride’s 30 powers WVU over Morehead State in Round 1, 84-67

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore guard Deuce McBride had 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting with no turnovers as West Virginia ran away from Morehead State, 84-67 to advance to the Round of 32.

The Mountaineers will play Syracuse on Sunday.

The win was the 900th of head coach Bob Huggins career.

Fairmont native Jalen Bridges had 15 points and Sean McNeil added 13. Derek Culver had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Devon Cooper led the Eagles with 21 points.

West Virginia advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 84-67 victory over Morehead State!#HailWV | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/uiSI4g5Afj — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 20, 2021

