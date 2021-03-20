Advertisement

McBride’s 30 powers WVU over Morehead State in Round 1, 84-67

Huggins picks up career win No. 900
West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) moves the ball against Morehead State during the first half...
West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) moves the ball against Morehead State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore guard Deuce McBride had 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting with no turnovers as West Virginia ran away from Morehead State, 84-67 to advance to the Round of 32.

The Mountaineers will play Syracuse on Sunday.

The win was the 900th of head coach Bob Huggins career.

Fairmont native Jalen Bridges had 15 points and Sean McNeil added 13. Derek Culver had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Devon Cooper led the Eagles with 21 points.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
I-79 two Vehicle Accident
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle accident on 1-79, roads cleared

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
West Virginia falls to Coastal Carolina in game 1, 5-2
West & McKneely
Notre Dame comeback effort falls short against Poca, 65-60
Kaitlyn Ammons
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Kaitlyn Ammons
Darius Stills Pro Day
Mountaineers participate in NFL Pro Day in Morgantown