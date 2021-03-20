Advertisement

Notre Dame comeback effort falls short against Poca, 65-60

West: 38 points | McKneely: 26 points
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame trailed by as many as 17 points and clawed within 1 point in the fourth quarter but Poca hit its free throws to escape Clarksburg with the victory, 65-60.

Junior guard Jaidyn West had a game-high 38 points for the Irish with 9 triples. 17 of his points game in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback effort.

Virginia commit junior guard Isaac McKneely poured in 26 points, including this highlight reel poster dunk in the third quarter.

The two teams are slated to meet again in April.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
I-79 two Vehicle Accident
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle accident on 1-79, roads cleared

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
West Virginia falls to Coastal Carolina in game 1, 5-2
West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) moves the ball against Morehead State during the first half...
McBride’s 30 powers WVU over Morehead State in Round 1, 84-67
Kaitlyn Ammons
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Kaitlyn Ammons
Darius Stills Pro Day
Mountaineers participate in NFL Pro Day in Morgantown