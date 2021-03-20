Notre Dame comeback effort falls short against Poca, 65-60

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame trailed by as many as 17 points and clawed within 1 point in the fourth quarter but Poca hit its free throws to escape Clarksburg with the victory, 65-60.

Junior guard Jaidyn West had a game-high 38 points for the Irish with 9 triples. 17 of his points game in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback effort.

WHAT A GAME. 😳

FINAL: Poca 65, @NotreDameWV 60.

Irish fought back from a 17 point deficit in the 3rd quarter bc of shots like this from @Jorty4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDToyRV4JI — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) March 20, 2021

Virginia commit junior guard Isaac McKneely poured in 26 points, including this highlight reel poster dunk in the third quarter.

The two teams are slated to meet again in April.

