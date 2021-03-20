Advertisement

Senator proposes addition to medical marijuana bill

Senate Bill 590 would reinsert edibles into the legislation
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday a proposal to change the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act is expected to be introduced in the House of Delegates.

State Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, helped write the original bill back in 2017. He says over the years, the portion of the bill that would allow for medical marijuana to be sold through edibles has been removed.

Senate Bill 590 would reinsert that part of the legislation.

Woelfel says that it’s not so much about any potential economic boost as much as it is for helping people with chronic pain.

“How we roll it out as a state is very important because there are people who want recreational marijuana. We are not there yet in West Virginia, and I think that this is sort of a test for that -- to see how, how well and how tightly the medical cannabis program operates,” he said.

Senate Bill 590 passed the Senate Health Committee Thursday. It is expected to go to a first reading in the full Senate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 386 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner was invited by Senators Shelley Moore Capito and...
West Virginia’s Secretary of State prepares to testify against Senate voting reform bill
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 386 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va.