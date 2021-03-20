Senator proposes addition to medical marijuana bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday a proposal to change the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act is expected to be introduced in the House of Delegates.

State Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, helped write the original bill back in 2017. He says over the years, the portion of the bill that would allow for medical marijuana to be sold through edibles has been removed.

Senate Bill 590 would reinsert that part of the legislation.

Woelfel says that it’s not so much about any potential economic boost as much as it is for helping people with chronic pain.

“How we roll it out as a state is very important because there are people who want recreational marijuana. We are not there yet in West Virginia, and I think that this is sort of a test for that -- to see how, how well and how tightly the medical cannabis program operates,” he said.

Senate Bill 590 passed the Senate Health Committee Thursday. It is expected to go to a first reading in the full Senate on Monday.

