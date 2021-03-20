West Virginia falls to Coastal Carolina in game 1, 5-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Coastal Carolina broke for four runs in the fourth inning and West Virginia could not recover as the Mountaineers fell to the Chanticleers, 5-2.

The two will meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. in game two of a 3 game set.

Jackson Wolf pitched 3.2 innings, giving up 5 hits with 4 runs, 2 of them earned and 6 strike outs.

Catcher Paul Mcintosh went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

FINAL: Mountaineers fall to Coastal Carolina to begin this weekend's three-game series.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/ynYNVTtntp — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 20, 2021

