West Virginia’s Secretary of State prepares to testify against Senate voting reform bill

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner was invited by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to speak to the Senate on March 24.

Warner says he was invited to testify because of West Virginia’s efficiency in election process.

Both the House and the Senate were considering bills that would change the way elections were run in states. Warner believes that this reform would hurt the integrity of West Virginia elections.

“It’s called For the People’s Act, but it’s not for the people of West Virginia this is bad for the people. It would cause confusion. It could cause a lack of confidence here in West Virginia because of the way it federalizes election. It has it being run by Washington D.C. rather than by the individual states,” Warner added.

He also opposed the same day registration and voting contained in the bill which he said would prolong election results.

If the bill was passed the whole state of West Virginia would have to get new voting equipment for elections.

He said that the states would have to fund the new equipment themselves.

Warner hoped to persuade Senator Joe Manchin to take his criticisms into consideration when he votes on the bill.

