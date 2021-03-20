Advertisement

WVU Rallies in Seventh Inning to Nip Coastal Carolina, 5-4

Mountaineers improve to 8-6 overall
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU scored three runs in the seventh inning to take down Coastal Carolina, 5-4.

Victor Scott and McGuire Holbrook each went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ben Abernathy earned the win throwing two scoreless innings. Madison Jeffery logged the save throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Eric Brown and Cooper Weiss each homered for the Chanticleers. CCU outhit WVU, 8-7.

With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 8-6 overall. The series rubber match is set for Sunday at noon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

