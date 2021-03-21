Fairmont Senior Wins Class AA State Cheerleading Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took home the Class AAA State Cheerleading Championship Saturday in Huntington.

The Polar Bears totaled 324.95 points. Lewis County placed fifth with 300.9 points. Liberty placed sixth with 297.75 points.

The state cheerleading championships were pushed back from the fall to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

The final results are listed below.

1.) Fairmont Senior, 324.95

2.) Logan, 320.0

3.) Herbert Hoover, 302.3

4.) Winfield, 301.85

5.) Lewis County, 300.9

6) Liberty, 297.75

7.) Weir, 275.35

8.) Shady Spring, 270.85

