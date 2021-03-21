Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Wins Class AA State Cheerleading Championship

Polar Bears totaled 324.95 points
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took home the Class AAA State Cheerleading Championship Saturday in Huntington.

The Polar Bears totaled 324.95 points. Lewis County placed fifth with 300.9 points. Liberty placed sixth with 297.75 points.

The state cheerleading championships were pushed back from the fall to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

The final results are listed below.

1.) Fairmont Senior, 324.95

2.) Logan, 320.0

3.) Herbert Hoover, 302.3

4.) Winfield, 301.85

5.) Lewis County, 300.9

6) Liberty, 297.75

7.) Weir, 275.35

8.) Shady Spring, 270.85

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Woman charged in Lumberport embezzlement
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 386 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va.
Senate Bill 590 would reinsert edibles into West Virginia's medical marijuana legislation.
Senator proposes addition to medical marijuana bill

Latest News

Syracuse men's basketball
No. 3 WVU Eager to Exploit No. 11 Syracuse’s 2-3 Zone in Round of 32
Gavin Kennedy
Kennedy Surpasses 1,000 Career Points to Lead RCB past Lincoln, 58-36
WVU baseball
WVU Rallies in Seventh Inning to Nip Coastal Carolina, 5-4
Coastal Carolina baseball
West Virginia falls to Coastal Carolina in game 1, 5-2