Golden rainbow trout stocking returns to WVa lakes, streams

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Photo: West Virginia DNR(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A special stocking of golden rainbow trout is returning to West Virginia’s lakes and streams.

The bright yellow trout is being added to more than 60 designated locations around the state starting this week, Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release.

The Division of Natural Resources expects to stock 50,000 golden rainbows. Stocking locations can be found at www.wvgoldrush.com.

The statement said 100 trout have been tagged, and anyone catching them can enter a drawing to win one of four prizes. The grand prize is a three-night cabin stay at Blackwater Falls State Park. Other prizes include one-night cabin stays at a state park or forest, West Virginia State Parks gift cards, and merchandise.

DNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the goal is to get people, especially children and new anglers, excited about trout fishing in West Virginia.

Golden rainbow trout were introduced in 1963 as part of the state’s centennial.

