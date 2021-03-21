Advertisement

Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 348 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 137,826.

441,287 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 267,520 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,606.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old male from Boone County.

“Every day we renew our commitment to ending this devastating disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Though we may grow weary of the pandemic, we must not tire of efforts toward prevention. To all who have lost a loved one, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 5,514 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).

