Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Spring-like weather continues, as southeasterly winds, caused by a high-pressure system east of us, continues bringing warm air into WV. We saw a nice day today, with highs in the 60s. Tonight, we’ll dip into the low-30s, so a bit warmer than yesterday night. Only a light coat will be needed tonight. Heading into tomorrow, we warm up into the mid- and upper-60s, so we’ll be warmer still. Combined with plenty of sunshine, it’s going to be an awesome start to the work week. Definitely go out and enjoy the sunshine while you can on Monday, because by Tuesday, more clouds start building from the west, as a low-pressure system approaches. The system then arrives on Wednesday, bringing plenty of scattered showers into the Mountain State, so you might need an umbrella on Wednesday. More rain comes on Thursday, as another system, coming from the south, pushes into the area. Depending on how much energy is in this system, we’ll likely see some thunderstorms, although it’s more likely that we’ll see some patches of moderate to heavy rain. Still, there is always a chance, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. It’s not until after Friday afternoon that we see dry weather again.

Tonight: Another night of dry weather and clear skies, with temperatures still dropping into seasonable levels. Lows will be in the low-30s. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Another Spring-like day is expected for the start of the work week, as we reach highs in the mid- to upper-60s, with plenty of sunshine. Go out and enjoy the nice weather. High: 70.

Tuesday: A mix of Sun and clouds is expected in the morning and afternoon, with more clouds in the evening, as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. High: 69.

Wednesday: We’ll finally see some rain coming in, as a cold front slides into WV. The system will bring scattered showers, some of which, depending on how much moisture is in the air, might produce some moderate rainfall. Cloudy skies are expected, as well as much warmer-than-average temperatures. High: 71.

