Kennedy Surpasses 1,000 Career Points to Lead RCB past Lincoln, 58-36

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd senior guard Gavin Kennedy scored a game-high 26 to points to guide the Flying Eagles past Lincoln, 58-36.

Kennedy eclipsed 1,000 career points and made seven threes in the game. Blake Meighen added 11 points for RCB.

Sammy Bart paced Lincoln with 10. Zach Snyder added nine for the Cougars.

The victory improves RCB to 5-0 and extends its winning streak to 27 games.

