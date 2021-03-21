Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner was invited by Senators Shelley Moore Capito and...
West Virginia’s Secretary of State prepares to testify against Senate voting reform bill
The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
House of Delegates member Brandon Steele has tested positive for COVID-19. Majority Leader Amy...
House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
Donations pour in for families of Atlanta-area shooting victims
Spa owner Xiaojie Tan died in the Atlanta-area spa shootings.
Family members of Georgia spa shooting victim discuss lost loved one